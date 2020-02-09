Showtime has announced that unbeaten Former WBC bantamweight champion Luis Nery (30-0, 24 KOs) will headline a telecast on March 28 in Las Vegas. Nery will face undefeated Aaron Alameda (25-0, 13 KOs). The bout will be at super bantamweight and hopefully Nery has left his weight woes at 118 lbs.

In the co-feature, heavyweight Otto Wallin (20-1, 13 KOs) meets former world champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne (29-2, 25 KOs). Also, light heavyweights Joseph George (10-0, 6 KOs) and Marcos Escudero (10-1, 9 KOs) meet in a rematch of a ShoBox clash.