February 9, 2020
Boxing News

Nery finally moving up to super bantam

Showtime has announced that unbeaten Former WBC bantamweight champion Luis Nery (30-0, 24 KOs) will headline a telecast on March 28 in Las Vegas. Nery will face undefeated Aaron Alameda (25-0, 13 KOs). The bout will be at super bantamweight and hopefully Nery has left his weight woes at 118 lbs.

In the co-feature, heavyweight Otto Wallin (20-1, 13 KOs) meets former world champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne (29-2, 25 KOs). Also, light heavyweights Joseph George (10-0, 6 KOs) and Marcos Escudero (10-1, 9 KOs) meet in a rematch of a ShoBox clash.

Bimbito Mendez retains WBO 105lb title

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>