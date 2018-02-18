Big Baby vs. Duhaupus confirmed

It was confirmed Sunday that undefeated Brooklyn heavyweight contender Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (20-0-1, 18 KOs) will be facing former world title challenger Johann “The Reptile” Duhaupus (37-4-0, 24 KOs), of Abbeville, France, over 12-rounds in a WBA world heavyweight title eliminator on April 28 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

“Nothing makes me more gratified and blessed to do what I love best and that’s to get back in the ring and continue to solidify my place as the next heavyweight champion of the world,” proclaimed Miller. “This fight on April 28th is just the next step to being recognized as the best in the world and a training ground for Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder. Thank you HBO, Eddie Hearn & Dmitry Salita for this amazing opportunity. Big Baby Miller and Big Baby Promotions is here!”

Said Duhaupus, “A top heavyweight does not have to be heavy or light, fat or slim – a Heavyweight just needs to be strong. I will show on April 28 that I am strong enough to beat Jarrell Miller.”