IBF female junior flyweight champion Evelyn Nazarena “Princesita” Bermudez (13-0-1, 3 KOs) and Silvia “Guerrerita” Torres (21-1-2, 7 KOs) battled to a ten round draw on Saturday night at the Domo del Sindicato de Trabajadores del IMSS in Coyoacan, Mexico.



Torres recovered from knockdowns in rounds two and four and furiously rallied late to get the draw. Scores were 96-93 Bermudez, 95-94 Torres and 95-95.

Super featherweight Mauricio “Bronco” Lara (15-2, 9 KOs) continued his winning streak and won by TKO when Oscar “Verdugo” Barajas (19-8-1, 9 KOs) didn’t come out for the sixth round

In a brutal fight, bantamweight Oscar Nery Plata (13-2-1, 7 KOs) took an eight round majority decision over Alan “Malagueño” Salazar (10-7-1, 3 KOs). Scores were 76-76 and 77-76, 77-75.

More Results:

Female bantamweight Jacqueline Mutius (5-4-1) earned the win by unanimous decision over four rounds over Daniela Leone Asenjo (11-4-2, 2 KOs) in a clash in the bantamweight division.

Super bantamweight Jonathan Giovani Torres (3-2) won a unanimous decision over Jose Manuel Isais (2-5, 1 KO) in a bout many exchanges.

Lightweight Kevin Konan (5-0, 2 KOs) won a four round unanimous decision over Santiago Gonzalez (3-4, 1 KOs).

–

