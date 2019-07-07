Pro-debuting flyweight and 2016 Olympic silver medalist Yoel Finol (1-0, 1 KO) was victorious with a fourth round TKO over Anuar Salas (20-7-1, 12 KOs).

WBA #4 flyweight Robert Barera (23-2, 13 KOs) hammered out a nine round unanimous decision over #7 ranked Josber “Avalancha” Perez (16-1, 14 KOs) to win the WBA Fedebol flyweight title.

Unbeaten lightweight Cristian Baez (18-0, 17 KOs) won by fourth round TKO over late sub Aristides Perez (32-13-2, 2 KOs)

Unbeaten super middleweight Dervis Colina (11-0, 9 KOs) stopped Francisco Corder in the first round to claim the WBA Fedebol belt.