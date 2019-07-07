This Friday, former IBF featherweight champion Billy Dib (45-5, 26 KOs) steps up in weight to face Amir Khan at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. “This is a one-off fight at welterweight for me and Amir Khan is absolutely the right guy for me to fight,” proclaimed Dib. “Put it this way, you’d have to offer me a ridiculous amount, well into eight figures, to step into a ring with Manny Pacquiao. Your health is everything. But Amir Khan certainly isn’t Manny Pacquiao.



“Look, Amir definitely WAS a great champion, a proven warrior who’s made his mark on the game. He could be a future Hall of Famer. In time, I hope the boxing world will fully appreciate his skillset. But in the past few years there’s been a major decline, a lot of chinks have emerged. He’s no longer the fighter who schooled the likes of Devon Alexander and Marcos Maidana. Today, he’s fighting for different reasons….money!”

Effectively jumping up three weight categories to challenge Khan is no problem, Dib insists.

“When I landed in Saudi at the end of June, I was already in great shape,’ claims Dib. “For the first time in my boxing career, I’ve not needed to worry about my weight. I’ll be far stronger, more thickset and hopefully I’ll carry my speed up cos I’m quick, too. Everybody knows I’m a quality body puncher and I’ll be bringing even more strength and power. I’ll definitely test Khan. I really fancy my chances.’

“If I don’t bring my absolute A game, I’ll get exposed,’ he concedes. “Amir’s a super-fast starter and brings amazing hand speed but once my eye is gauged to that speed, I’ll sort out the game plan. Sometimes that speed works against Amir. The times he’s been kayoed, have been when he gets carried away and becomes reckless. I may not be a one punch ‘lights out’ fighter but I’ve certainly got the power to inflict damage.

“I expect it to be a stylish fight rather than a war. Amir’s the naturally bigger man so I’ll need to box out of my skin, like I did in the amateurs. I win because I’m the more intelligent fighter. In past fights, I’ve proved I can be a mover, a boxer, a puncher. I can diversify.

“The only way I win is to lay him out. I’m gonna ice him!”