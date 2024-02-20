Super middleweight contenders Edgar Berlanga and Padraig McCrory face-off for the first time for Saturday’s fight at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Padraig McCrory looks like Andy Lee! Hope he fights like him, never seen him before.
He sure looks like him and if he fights as good as Andy used to, it’s an easy night.