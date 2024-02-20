Surrounded by security, bitter rivals Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall wrapped up their two-city press tour on Tuesday to launch their rematch on April 27 at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England, shown live on DAZN in the UK and around the world and on ESPN+ in the U.S.

Josh Taylor: “I’m looking forward to getting this fight done. The first one is done, he couldn’t beat me the first time and he certainly won’t beat me this time, so I’m looking forward to it…when I beat him this time again, he’s got nowhere to go. His biggest night is me and when I beat him again, he’ll have nowhere to go and he’ll retire without a prime, with no belts and he’ll never be a world champion…on April 27, I end Jack Catterall’s career, one that he never got going, and he’ll never be a world champion.”

Jack Catterall: It’s good to have the rematch locked in, and I’m ready to settle it…I think he’s there to be beaten and I’ve got his number, and it’s only a matter of time before he touches the canvas again. Josh, you are finished after this fight. In nine weeks’ time, we get to put him to bed.”