Unbeaten cruiserweight Viddal Riley (10-0, 6 KOs) has signed a long-term contract extension with BOXXER and Sky Sports. Riley is also a rapper and a YouTube personality with 1.2 million followers.

The camp of heavyweight Daniel Dubois has passed on an EBU European title fight against Granit Shala. The EBU board then unanimously picked Joe Joyce to replace Dubois against Shala. We’ll see what happens.

Triller TV is presenting Hasim Rahman Jr (12-2, 6 KOs) against “a mystery opponent” on March 16. The fight will be a $19.99 PPV.