February 20, 2024
Boxing News

Boxing Buzz

Unbeaten cruiserweight Viddal Riley (10-0, 6 KOs) has signed a long-term contract extension with BOXXER and Sky Sports. Riley is also a rapper and a YouTube personality with 1.2 million followers.

The camp of heavyweight Daniel Dubois has passed on an EBU European title fight against Granit Shala. The EBU board then unanimously picked Joe Joyce to replace Dubois against Shala. We’ll see what happens.

Triller TV is presenting Hasim Rahman Jr (12-2, 6 KOs) against “a mystery opponent” on March 16. The fight will be a $19.99 PPV.

Berlanga-McCrory: First Face-Off

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

    • Wouldn’t it be cool if the mystery opponent was Evander Holyfield’s son or George Forman Jr, the II, III or VI or which ever George is the one that fights.

      Reply
    • >