February 20, 2024
Holmes, Izmailov demolish foes

USBA junior middleweight beltholder Ardreal “Bossman” Holmes Jr. (15-0, 6 KOs) destroyed crosstown rival Marlon Harrington (10-2, 9 KOs) in two rounds on Tuesday night at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit. Holmes dropped Harrington three times in round two to end it. Time was 1:25.

Undefeated IBF #7, WBO #8 light heavyweight Ali Izmailov (12-0, 8 KOs) successfully defended his USBA title with a punishing fourth round TKO against rugged Britton Norwood (13-5-1, 10 KOs). Izmailov dropped Norwood with a body shot in round two. Another body shot knockdown in round four and Norwood’s corner stopped the bout soon after. Time as 1:28.

  • It was a decent show for the most part and supporters came out, the main event could have been stopped sooner but he showed heart! The last fight was also a good little beginner scrap.

  • So you attended the show? Can’t argue with a 2nd round KO, but did Holmes look like he’s going to be someone to watch?

