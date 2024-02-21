Unbeaten WBA #3 super middleweight Padraig McCrory (18-0, 9 KOs) believes Edgar Berlanga (21-0, 16 KOs) and his team have made a mistake in picking him to fight this Saturday when they clash at Caribe Royale in Orlando, live worldwide on DAZN.

“He’s looking past me talking about [Jaime Munguia and Canelo Alvarez], he’s not worried about me but that’s a big mistake, he’s in for a nightmare,” said McCrory. “I’m definitely his hardest fight. I’m a big 168 and he’s never taken anyone’s ‘O’. He sounds confident but I think it’s all show. He’s trying to convince himself and on Saturday you’ll see that I’m his biggest test.

“It’s obvious that he has power, he comes with a big punch. Ask anyone and they’ll say he’s strong and has power. I think he is getting a bit better fundamentally, but he isn’t the finished article and I think he needs more time and that’s why they haven’t taken the Munguia fight or the Ryder fight, or any of these big fights. They are trying to get him ready for those big fights and unfortunately, I’m a step too far.

“You’ve seen footage of him getting dropped in fights, in the amateurs and in sparring, so I am visualizing using those moments and putting myself there. It’s a big part of what I am doing, visualizing the win and the feeling.

“I don’t think the fight goes the distance. I see myself knocking him out, you’ve seen him hurt heavy, and I believe I have the power to do it. People don’t expect me to win, I’m the big underdog, but on Saturday, the world is going to know my name.”