Unbeaten IBF #5, WBO #5, WBA #8, WBC #11 super middleweight Edgar Berlanga (21-0, 16 KOs) is a -550 favorite over WBA #3 Padraig McCrory (18-0, 9 KOs) when they collide on Saturday night on DAZN from Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida.

There is also wagering interest in the winning method since Berlanga, who opened his career with 16 consecutive first round KOs, now has a streak of five consecutive decision wins.

Here’s how that stacks up:

Berlanga By Decision: +105

Berlanga By KO/TKO/DQ: +130

McCrory By Decision: +850

McCrory By KO/TKO;DQ: +800

Draw: +2500