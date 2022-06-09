NABO super middleweight champion Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga takes center stage Saturday evening against two-time title challenge Alexis Angulo in the ten-round main event at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. After opening his career with 16 straight first round knockouts, Berlanga has now gone the distance in three straight.

Edgar Berlanga: “It’s part of the process. I’m young, 25 years old. What can I say? I have 16 first-round knockouts, so I didn’t really gain the experience I needed. Definitely, these last three fights, I got the experience I needed. That’s the most important thing to make yourself a real professional athlete. But not only that, at that top level, you need those rounds. You need that feeling of what it’s like to get in the eighth, 10th round, and we got that done. This Saturday, Puerto Rican Day Weekend, I’m looking for a huge victory. I’m ready to go all out…exploding like I always do and bringing back the old Edgar Berlanga.”

Alexis Angulo: “I’m very thankful for the opportunity, and I’m going to take full advantage of it. We’re going to put on a good presentation for everyone. I see my two losses as big lessons, and we’re going to see what kind of result we get in this fight.”