By Joe Koizumi

“Monster” Naoya Inoue, the fistic Japanese superstar, saw his impressive victory over Nonito Donaire reported big on the front pages of all sports papers yesterday, but people again saw his face big on the papers today (Thursday).

It was because someone broke into his house while he was away and the champ was robbed of precious jewelry and other expensive goods despite his contract with a security company. The police supposed the robbery happened at about 4:30 PM, about four hours and fifty minutes before Inoue started fighting in the first round at 9:20 PM. All his family, including his wife and three children, were also out to witness Monster fight Filipino Flash in Saitama.

Naoya said afterward, “I’m really disgusted at this robbery on such an auspicious day. You also take care!”