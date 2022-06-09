By Joe Koizumi
“Monster” Naoya Inoue, the fistic Japanese superstar, saw his impressive victory over Nonito Donaire reported big on the front pages of all sports papers yesterday, but people again saw his face big on the papers today (Thursday).
It was because someone broke into his house while he was away and the champ was robbed of precious jewelry and other expensive goods despite his contract with a security company. The police supposed the robbery happened at about 4:30 PM, about four hours and fifty minutes before Inoue started fighting in the first round at 9:20 PM. All his family, including his wife and three children, were also out to witness Monster fight Filipino Flash in Saitama.
Naoya said afterward, “I’m really disgusted at this robbery on such an auspicious day. You also take care!”
I would really love to see those people caught and force to fight the Monster!! It is a shame that there are people in this world that are always looking to exploit a situation. Heck I have heard people even do that during funerals.
I was thinking the same thing Pete. Find who did it, return his property and then put them in the ring with Inoue! Oh and he needs a new security company as well – probably hired them, specifically, for moments like this.
Yes…better security who are on the premises when the public knows or at least suspects the family will not be there. I remember a few years back when Kim Kardashian was robbed. I do not care if one is rich, poor, or somewhere in between…if it is yours it is yours. I feel bad for Inoue and his family that things of value were taken from them on a special day. This will a damper on this memory for sure!
Yep! Everyone who knows who you are knows that you won’t be home at that time and they literally have a couple of months or so to plan it out. Your security company also has the same amount of time to get it together and they have the advantage of knowing your schedule in advance as well. No reason this should happen.
PEOPLE THAT DO THINGS LIKE THIS ARE THE LOWEST FORM OF LIFE AND NOTHING MORE THAN SCUMBAGS…. I REMEMBER READING HOW THE HALL OF FAME WAS ROBBED OF ONE OF CARMEN BASILIO’S CHAMPIONSHIP BELTS… I FELT REALLY BAD FOR CARMEN… I NEVER WAS TRAINED OR ANYTHING LIKE THAT BY CARMEN BUT I MET HIM IN PERSON AND HE WAS ONE OF THE NICEST GUYS YOU’D EVER WANT TO MEET… JUST A GENTLE MAN IN EVERY RESPECT OF THE WORD… SO SORRY FOR BOTH CHAMPIONS… AND THIS IS CHIPPERRRRRRRRRR
Same happened when Mayweather went away to fight Jake Paul. Its always dangerous for celebrities when everybody know your whereabouts. For the starving, they look like food. Im sure this happens much more than its reported.
Big bummer to come home to that.
I live in a good neighborhood , in the last year we had a rash of robberies and break-ins, including myself(car).
More people are more desperate and it will get much worse.
You figure he represent Japan so great he would be given a pass.
Happened to Hector Camacho and Iran Barkley too. Burglars aren’t that dumb, when they see you fighting on live TV they figure out you aren’t home.
Didn`t know they did this type of thing in Japan.