

Welterweights Conor Benn and Sebastian Formella faced off from a safe distance at the final press conference ahead of Saturday’s action at The SSE Arena, Wembley, shown live on Sky Sports and DAZN.

Conor Benn: “To many, I’m a role model. To the older generation, I will always be Nigel Benn’s son but the younger generation say to him: ‘Oh, you are Conor Benn’s dad!’ …He’s nice and polite – trying to be Andy Ruiz Jr – waving at me from across the room! It ain’t all good when we get in there.

“I’ve got to win in good fashion. I’m good for 10 rounds or to get him out in the first couple. It’s not down to him. It doesn’t matter what he does. If he wants to move I’ll hunt him down. If he wants to have a tear-up? More fool him, I’ll soon make him regret that.”

Sebastian Formella: “It’s a good step up for the both of us because when I win the fight, there will be more good fights in the future for me. It could be a tactical fight or we could stand feet to feet and fight, hitting each other all of the time.”