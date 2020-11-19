Following the cancellation of his bout against undefeated Khainell Wheeler that was scheduled for this Saturday, super middleweight Genc Pllana is available and ready to fight anybody, and is targeting undefeated knockout artist Edgar Berlanga.

Pllana (8-2-1, 4 KOs) would like to be Berlanga’s dance partner for a perspective bout on December 12th, and the Hagerstown, Maryland native feels that Berlanga’s perfect 1st round knockout streak is more a product of a (lack) of strength in schedule then anything else.

“He is 15-0 with 15 knockouts in the the 1st round., He should have no issue fighting me. Especially if he is the monster that they say he is, He has not defeated anyone in the top-100, Where I have already defeated two fighters that were top-50, and I have only had 11 bouts. So fighting me would me the perfect fight for him.”

Pllana is referring wins over Kevin Newman and a disputed draw with undefeated Kalvin Henderson. Pllana has never been stopped in his 11 bouts feels that he would be able to not only take Berlanga rounds, but be in position to win the fight.

Pllana’s promoter Marshall Kauffman of King’s Promotions agrees with his 26 year-old fighter.

“Genc has proven that he will face anyone at anytime, and when I gave him the news that Saturday’s fight was off, he told me to pursue a fight with Berlanga. That shows that he is one of those fighters that is willing to take major opportunities.”