Officials have been named for Saturday’s WBC super middleweight title rematch between champion David “Red Flag” Benavidez and Ronald Gavril at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. The referee will be Jay Nady. Judges are Adelaide Byrd, Dave Moretti and Glenn Trowbridge. WBC supervisor is Alberto Guerra. This is the exact same crew who worked Benavidez-Gavril I last year. The bout also marks Byrd’s first world title fight in Las Vegas since GGG-Canelo last September.