En una unificación del título de peso superpluma femenino, la campeona del WBC Alycia Baumgardner (12-1, 7 KOs) le quitó los cinturones de la FIB y la OMB a Mikaela Mayer (17-0, 5 KOs) por decisión dividida en diez asaltos en la coestelar de la gran tarjeta femenina en el O2 Arena de Londres. Lucha cercana. Baumgardner casi duplicó los totales de golpes de poder de Mayer para ganar 96-95, 96-95 en dos tarjetas. Mayer estaba arriba 97-93 en la tercera carta.
