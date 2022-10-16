Baumgardner vence a Mayer y unifica títulos WBC, FIB y OMB de las 130 libras En una unificación del título de peso superpluma femenino, la campeona del WBC Alycia Baumgardner (12-1, 7 KOs) le quitó los cinturones de la FIB y la OMB a Mikaela Mayer (17-0, 5 KOs) por decisión dividida en diez asaltos en la coestelar de la gran tarjeta femenina en el O2 Arena de Londres. Lucha cercana. Baumgardner casi duplicó los totales de golpes de poder de Mayer para ganar 96-95, 96-95 en dos tarjetas. Mayer estaba arriba 97-93 en la tercera carta. Shields vence a Marshall, vuelve a ser campeona unificada Otros resultados desde Londres Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

