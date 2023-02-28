Badou Jack vence a Makabu por el título crucero del WBC El ex campeón mundial de dos divisiones Badou Jack “The Ripper” (28-3-3, 17 KOs) de 39 años superó, maltrató y destronó al campeón de peso crucero del WBC, Junior Makabu (29-3, 25 KOs) y obtuvo un nocaut técnico en el duodécimo asalto. el domingo por la noche en el Diriyah Arena en Riyadh, Arabia Saudita. Jack derribó a Makabu en la cuarta ronda y continuamente venció a Makabu en el golpe. Jack derribó a Makabu nuevamente en la ronda once y lo terminó con una andanada de golpes en la ronda doce. El tiempo fue: 54. Jack es ahora un campeón mundial de tres divisiones. Tommy Fury vence a Jake Paul en Arabia Saudita y entra al ranking WBC Resultados desde Puebla, México Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

