WBO #6 welterweight contender and former WBA interim champion David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) is training in Nottinghamshire, England, for his December 10 clash with WBO world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. The bout will be a $39.99 PPV stream on BLK Prime.

“I’m coming into hostile territory, his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, all his fans will be there in abundance,” said Avanesyan. “I’ve fought most of my career in people’s backyards, and I love it because it gives me an extra buzz. This is what being an underdog is all about. When I walk out of the arena with a monumental victory, I believe I will win his fans over.

“This is an opportunity of a lifetime for my family and me, one I will not take for granted. I know going in that I’m a huge underdog and no one is giving me a chance, but let me tell you, I’m going to surprise everyone watching. I’ve had enough time to prepare, so I’ll be ready for the southpaw.

“There’s a reason Terence Crawford is considered the best fighter in boxing, his skill set is amazing, and he knows how to win. I know my hands are full, but I’m going to do everything I can to become a world champion. I need to stick to the game plan we have in place, and if adjustments need to be made during the fight, I will have to make them.

“As I’ve matured in boxing, I’ve learned a lot of tricks that have helped me become the fighter I am today. Coming from the amateur ranks, I had to learn how to sit on my punches correctly, which can take a lifetime for some fighters. The bad habits that plagued me early in my career, are now fixed. Today I’m a completely different fighter in the ring, and my last six fights have shown my growth when it comes to my power punching. I believe my aggressive style is going to give Crawford problems.”