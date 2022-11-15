WBO #6 welterweight contender and former WBA interim champion David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) is training in Nottinghamshire, England, for his December 10 clash with WBO world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. The bout will be a $39.99 PPV stream on BLK Prime.
“I’m coming into hostile territory, his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, all his fans will be there in abundance,” said Avanesyan. “I’ve fought most of my career in people’s backyards, and I love it because it gives me an extra buzz. This is what being an underdog is all about. When I walk out of the arena with a monumental victory, I believe I will win his fans over.
“This is an opportunity of a lifetime for my family and me, one I will not take for granted. I know going in that I’m a huge underdog and no one is giving me a chance, but let me tell you, I’m going to surprise everyone watching. I’ve had enough time to prepare, so I’ll be ready for the southpaw.
“There’s a reason Terence Crawford is considered the best fighter in boxing, his skill set is amazing, and he knows how to win. I know my hands are full, but I’m going to do everything I can to become a world champion. I need to stick to the game plan we have in place, and if adjustments need to be made during the fight, I will have to make them.
“As I’ve matured in boxing, I’ve learned a lot of tricks that have helped me become the fighter I am today. Coming from the amateur ranks, I had to learn how to sit on my punches correctly, which can take a lifetime for some fighters. The bad habits that plagued me early in my career, are now fixed. Today I’m a completely different fighter in the ring, and my last six fights have shown my growth when it comes to my power punching. I believe my aggressive style is going to give Crawford problems.”
I don’t care what anyone says..This is a dangerous fight for Bud. Timing is everything in boxing. I see him getting the W, but not without some very uncomfortable moments. Thoughts?
Avanesyan will first have to get Crawford out of his comfort zone inside the ring. That alone will be a climb up a hill to do. Avanesyan tends to fight better either in the pocket or when opponents are in front of him. Crawford’s ability to laterally move and hit at angles will give Avanesyan trouble all night long. I predict Crawford will TKO Avanesyan in the later rounds. Why? Once Avanesyan realizes he has to open up to hit Crawford he will make himself a viable target for Crawford.
Avanesyan has definitely earned his shot. I was thinking it’d be perfect for someone like him if the belts did get unified and then vacated because he’d be in a much more winnable fight. I don’t think he beats Crawford, but I can see him making a close fight out of it and I hope he does.