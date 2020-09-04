By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum spoke to Peter Maniatis about Jason Moloney (21-1, 18 KOs) challenging “Pound-for-Pound Best” Naoya Inoue (19-0, 16 KOs) on October 31st in Las Vegas televised on ESPN. “We are going to do the Jason Moloney vs. Naoya Inoue in the “Bubble” on October 31st,” said Arum. “Inoue’s papers and visa are cleared. He will be coming here (to the USA) probably a month before the fight. The Moloneys are the same. Jason will fight Inoue on October 31st and a couple of weeks later Andrew Moloney will get a rematch with Joshua Franco. Jason Moloney is a helluva a fighter. I cannot wait to watch the Inoue-Moloney fight. That could be the fight of the year.”