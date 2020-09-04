September 4, 2020
Boxing News

Arum: Inoue-Moloney could be fight of the year

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum spoke to Peter Maniatis about Jason Moloney (21-1, 18 KOs) challenging “Pound-for-Pound Best” Naoya Inoue (19-0, 16 KOs) on October 31st in Las Vegas televised on ESPN. “We are going to do the Jason Moloney vs. Naoya Inoue in the “Bubble” on October 31st,” said Arum. “Inoue’s papers and visa are cleared. He will be coming here (to the USA) probably a month before the fight. The Moloneys are the same. Jason will fight Inoue on October 31st and a couple of weeks later Andrew Moloney will get a rematch with Joshua Franco. Jason Moloney is a helluva a fighter. I cannot wait to watch the Inoue-Moloney fight. That could be the fight of the year.”

Herring, Oquendo final press conference

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>