Arrieta-Nuñez el 27 de septiembre en Puerto Rico El invicto súper gallo Carlos “The Chosen One” Arrieta (10-0, 7 KOs) tiene un buen oponente para su primera pelea de 10 rounds el 27 de septiembre en la próxima edición de “A Puño Limpio” en el Coliseo Rubén Zayas Montañez en Trujillo Alto , Puerto Rico. El invicto Arrieta se enfrentará al dos veces retador al título mundial Ricardo “El Matemático” Núñez (29-10, 23 KOs) en el choque principal del programa presentado por PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) en asociación con Spartan Boxing que se transmitirá en Facebook live. Conferencia de prensa final de Navarrete-Elorde Campeon mundial del WBC y OMB, Ramirez estará fuera de acción hasta el 2020

