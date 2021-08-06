Anuncian mas combates en PPV de Pacquiao-Spence Se agregaron tres enfrentamientos en la cartelera al Pacquiao-Spence Pay-Per-View el 21 de agosto desde T-Mobile Arena en Las Vegas. El súper campeón de peso welter de la AMB, Yordenis Ugás (26-4, 12 KOs) se enfrentará al argentino Fabian “TNT” Maidana (18-1, 13 KOs) en el evento co-estelar, mientras que el ex campeón mundial Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero ( 36-6-1, 20 KOs) y el “Vicioso” Víctor Ortiz (32-6-3, 25 KOs) se enfrentarán en un duelo de peso welter de 10 asaltos. El invicto peso pluma Mark Magsayo (22-0, 15 KOs) dará inicio al PPV contra el ex campeón mundial Julio Ceja (32-4-1, 28 KOs) en una atracción de 10 asaltos. Conferencia de prensa final de Weltermania en Minneapolis Rigondeaux: voy a domesticar a Casimero

