Fightnews.com® is sad to announce the passing of former middleweight contender Antwun “Kid Dynamite” Echols at the age of 52. He reportedly passed away unexpectedly in his hometown of Davenport, Iowa. Echols was a big puncher who fought for the world title three times. Later in his career, he became a gatekeeper going 1-17-3 in his last 21 bouts. Echols last fought in April 2016 and ended with a record of 32-22-4, 28 KOs. Rest in peace.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Echols had very good potential as a fighter in which he was dangerous at times with his power. So young to pass away. Anyone know of the cause of death?
No, no word yet.
Hello. Thank you for taking the time out to write. Cause is still unknown at this time.
My condolences. He was a world class fighter.
diabetes most likely this morning i talked ti his daughter and even though they havent came back most likely it was that i talked to him saturday he was fine.
Wowwww! Echols had ridiculous power and was just SOOOOOOOO much fun to watch. Thanks for memories and rest easy!
Yes, so many exciting fights from him. His fight with Charles Brewer was a classic. RIP Antwun Echols.
Definitely the Brewer fight and the other one that comes to mind is the Brian Barbosa fight where he knocked Barbosa out of the ring.
I miss Tuesday Night Fights
great fight i was in both the corners on them fights antwun had unbelievable power.
I knew ‘Twun from Davenport and lived close to him a few years back. You couldn’t meet a more humble, down-to-earth guy. He wasn’t perfect by any means – ha – but Antwun was a great fighter and an even better dude.
Sorry you’re gone friend.
antwun was like my brother i grew up with him in amateurs and pros we moved to florida together to train with dan birmingham antwun had diabetes and could not get life insurance so now they have now money to have a funerla or cremate him if anyone could donate to $chesneyEchols cah app anything would help.Thats his daughter having to bury her father and has no clue what to do im trying to help her out as much as i can.
Rest in peace my man.
This is sad, sad news. I always admired Antwun as a fighter, and was always impressed with his intensity and power. He will always be great in my eyes. Gone too soon! As a long-time fan of the sport he excelled at, my deepest condolences to his fine family.
RIP
In his hay day he was as slick as he was cagey and damn sure fun to watch. RIP Kid
I remember watching against Anthony Mundine for WBA supermiddleweight title in Australia
Rest in Peace Champ.