Seven live boxing streams today (counting Showtime if you’re a cord-cutter). It’s looking like an almost twelve-hour block of fisticuffs with few lapses. Here’s the line-up:
11AM ET/8AM PT on UFC Fight Pass
Alexei Egorov vs. Serhiy Radchenko
Noon ET/9AM PT on DAZN
Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua (Undercard)
2PM ET/11AM PT on UFC Fight Pass
Peter Manfredo Jr. vs. Milton Nunez
3PM ET/Noon PT on DAZN
Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua (Main Event)
7PM ET/4PM PT on Showtime social media
Louisa Hawton vs. Lorraine Villalobos
9PM ET/6PM PT on Showtime
Jermall Charlo vs. Dennis Hogan
9PM ET/6PM PT on ESPN+
Emanuel Navarrete vs. Francisco Horta
All fights that should be on free tv or basic cable.
Nope. Streaming is the future. Cable and ariel tv are a thing of the past