December 7, 2019
Boxing News

Another huge day for boxing streams

Seven live boxing streams today (counting Showtime if you’re a cord-cutter). It’s looking like an almost twelve-hour block of fisticuffs with few lapses. Here’s the line-up:

11AM ET/8AM PT on UFC Fight Pass
Alexei Egorov vs. Serhiy Radchenko

Noon ET/9AM PT on DAZN
Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua (Undercard)

2PM ET/11AM PT on UFC Fight Pass
Peter Manfredo Jr. vs. Milton Nunez

3PM ET/Noon PT on DAZN
Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua (Main Event)

7PM ET/4PM PT on Showtime social media
Louisa Hawton vs. Lorraine Villalobos

9PM ET/6PM PT on Showtime
Jermall Charlo vs. Dennis Hogan

9PM ET/6PM PT on ESPN+
Emanuel Navarrete vs. Francisco Horta

WBC #12 cruiser Egorov remains unbeaten
Noynay tech draws with Ogawa, barely keeps WBO ap 130lb belt
