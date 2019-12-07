Advertisements

December 7, 2019
WBC #12 cruiser Egorov remains unbeaten

Undefeated WBC #12 cruiserweight Alexey Egorov (10-0, 7 KOs) scored a shutout ten round unanimous decision over journeyman Sergey Radchenko (7-5, 2 KOs) on Saturday night at the RCC Martial Arts Academy in Ekaterinburg, Russia. It looked like it might be a quick night when Egorov dropped Radchenko in round one, but Radchenko made Egorov go the full ten rounds. Scores were 100-89 across the board.

Undefeated cruiserweight Mukhamad Shekhov (7-0, 3 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Juan Aaron Suarez (15-7-3, 4 KOs) to claim the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) Intercontinental title. Scores were 100-90, 99-91, 98-92.

In a rematch of a bout that ended in a majority draw last February, super featherweight Ruslan Kamilov (8-0-1, 4 KOs) knocked out Evgeniy Shirnov (13-1-3, 3 KOs) in round two. Shirnov down twice. Time was 2:51.

The card was the debut card in Russia promoted by Roy Jones Jr.

