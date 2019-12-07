WBA #9, IBF #9, WBC #11 heavyweight Filip Hrgovic (10-0, 8 KOs) manhandled and stopped 37-year-old two-time former world title challenger Eric Molina (27-6, 19 KOs). 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Hrgovic floored Molina in round two with a body shot and put him down for the count with a right to the head in round three. Time was 2:03.

Heavyweight Mahammadrasul Majidov (2-0, 2 KOs), a former amateur world champion, scored a second round TKO over Tom Little (10-8, 3 KOs). Majidov dropped Little in round two and got the stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was 1:49.