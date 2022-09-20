WBO Statement: Re: Andrade/Parker – Please be advised that due to effects of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico, the purse bid scheduled for today at the WBO offices has been postponed. The new date for the bid will be Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) AST at WBO Offices in Puerto Rico.
I’ve given up on Andrade fighting anyone of note.
The only time any significant fighter will fight Andrade is if/when they begin to notice that he’s diminished a bit. He’s 35 early next year, if he wins this fight he’ll likely end up as three weight undefeated world champion because Canelo will surely eventually vacate rather than fight him; and the best fighter he’s ever fought is either Jack Culcay or Maciej Sulecki.
Maybe this Hurricane was a good thing, nobody wants to see this shit
Andrade still hasn’t fought a former or a current world champ! Can’t give that everybody is avoiding him crap. He just wants to cash out and scared to lose before facing Canelo.
Lack of Interest?