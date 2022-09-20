Andrade-Parker Purse Bid Postponed WBO Statement: Re: Andrade/Parker – Please be advised that due to effects of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico, the purse bid scheduled for today at the WBO offices has been postponed. The new date for the bid will be Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) AST at WBO Offices in Puerto Rico. Viva Mexico, Canelones! New date for Shields-Marshall confirmed Like this: Like Loading...

