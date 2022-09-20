Having been postponed by the British Boxing Board of Control due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II last week, the long-awaited Claressa ‘GWOAT’ Shields vs. Savannah ‘The Silent Assassin’ Marshall grudge clash for the undisputed female middleweight championship will now take place on October 15 at The O2 in London.

The co-feature between female super featherweight champions Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgarnder and the full undercard for the first-ever all-female card televised in Britain remains the same. The event will air on Sky Sports in the UK and ESPN+ in the US.

All tickets purchased for the original September date remain valid for the new October 15 date and ticket holders do not need to take any action or obtain new tickets to attend the event.