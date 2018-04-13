Alvarez-Paez in crossroads clash

Super welterweights Ramon “Inocente” Alvarez (25-6-3, 24 KOs), older brother of Canelo Alvarez, and Jorge “Maromerito” Paez (40-10-2, 24 KOs), son of former world champion Jorge “Maromero” Paez, clash in a crossroads bout on April 21 at the Domo del Parque San Rafael in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Alvarez wants to win in front of his hometown fans. Paez says if he doesn’t win, he’ll retire.

In the co-feature, former world champion Hernán “Tyson” Márquez (43-8-2, 30 KOs) faces José “Gallito” Quirino (18-2-2, 8 KOs) in a ten round bantamweight clash.

The Zanfer Promotions card will be televised in Mexico on Box Azteca, la Casa del Boxeo.