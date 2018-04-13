April 13, 2018

Alvarez-Paez in crossroads clash

Super welterweights Ramon “Inocente” Alvarez (25-6-3, 24 KOs), older brother of Canelo Alvarez, and Jorge “Maromerito” Paez (40-10-2, 24 KOs), son of former world champion Jorge “Maromero” Paez, clash in a crossroads bout on April 21 at the Domo del Parque San Rafael in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Alvarez wants to win in front of his hometown fans. Paez says if he doesn’t win, he’ll retire.

In the co-feature, former world champion Hernán “Tyson” Márquez (43-8-2, 30 KOs) faces José “Gallito” Quirino (18-2-2, 8 KOs) in a ten round bantamweight clash.

The Zanfer Promotions card will be televised in Mexico on Box Azteca, la Casa del Boxeo.

Fury: I will KO Joshua
Vargas batters and stops Salka in six
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.