Fury: I will KO Joshua

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former WBA, WBO, IBF heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is confident of defeating the current WBA, WBO, IBF champion Anthony Joshua. “I’m the fittest I’ve ever been. Timing, reflexes, everything is better than it’s ever been. I kid you not,” Fury said. “Everything is still there. I’m 29 years old, coming into the prime of my life, I’m stronger and faster, holding more muscle mass than ever. I’m more confident looking at the competition.”

“It’s (Joshua) going to be an easy fight, no contest. He is looking for one punch all night. Anybody who can move a little bit, and throw feints, he struggles with. He can’t land. I’d outbox him for a few rounds then I’d knock him out.”