Results from Indio, California

By David Robinett at ringside

In a rematch of a draw last August, Javier Padilla (6-0-1, 5 KOs) pulled away late to earn a unanimous decision over the gutty Ricardo Arias (1-3-1, 0 KOs) in a four-round super featherweight bout. Scores were 39-37 and a too-wide 40-36 twice. Padilla didn’t look like the undefeated fighter of the two in round one, fighting sluggishly and getting outlanded by a spirited Arias. The underdog continued to push the attack in round two, drawing Padilla into a slugfest for most of the round, although Padilla’s heavier hands started to turn the momentum in his favor. The two fighters traded leather for much of the remainder of the fight, particularly in the fourth round which featured non-stop action from bell to bell. The difference in the fight ultimately proved to be Padilla’s power, as Arias matched Padilla’s energy and pace but didn’t have the power to put Padilla in any real danger while Padilla visibly hurt Arias with both hands multiple times in the latter half of the fight.

In what was tabbed by some as a potentially tough fight, one of Golden Boy’s Irish prospects, 18-year old Aaron McKenna (3-0, 2 KO), easily disposed of Keasen Freeman (4-2, 2 KOs) at 2:06 of the first round of a scheduled four-round welterweight bout, the referee waving the fight over after McKenna knocked down Freeman for the second time in the round.

Highly touted Golden Boy prospect Genaro Gamez (8-0, 5 KOs) took a small step up in competition and gave a solid account of himself, earning a unanimous decision over Shoki Sakai (22-8-2, 12 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight bout by scores of 77-75, 79-73, 79-73. Gamez was simply too fast for the bigger Sakai, landing three and four punch combinations to every one landed by Sakai and showing impressive diversity in his attack, relying on an even balance of punches to the head and body. Sakai proved to be a game opponent, actually appearing to get better as the fight progressed, but never really threatened to change the momentum of the fight.

In the opening bout at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, Jonathan Navarro (14-0, 7 KOs) pounded out a unanimous decision victory over faded contender Justin Savi (31-15-2, 21 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight bout. Navarro, the nephew of former contenders Jose and Carlos Navarro, relied on a steady jab and hard shots to the body, visibly hurting Savi several times with his two-handed body attack but unable to drop him. Savi showed some veteran mettle, surviving Navarro’s body punching and landing a few solid right hands but Navarro was in control throughout, winning by margins of 79-73, 80-72, and 80-72 on the final scorecards.