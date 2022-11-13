Unbeaten WBO middleweight champion Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly (13-0, 8 KOs) scored a hard fought twelve round unanimous decision over Denzel Bentley (17-2-1, 14 KOs) on Saturday night inside the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Bentley gave 20:1 favorite Alimkhanuly all he could handle the entire fight. Alimkhanuly finally rocked Bentley in the final round. Scores were 116-112, 116-112, 118-110.
“It’s boxing,” said Alimkhanuly afterward. “Anything can happen in the ring. He came prepared. I respect my opponent because he was prepared. He was 100 percent, but I am a champion and I fought all 12 rounds as a champion…I am ready for any champion, for unifications. I am ready. Let’s fight.”
Janibek’s trainer Buddy McGirt added, “Listen, he’s world champion, and I still say he’s the best middleweight. I’m taking nothing away from {Bentley} because he came and I told Janibek before the fight, ‘He has everything to gain and nothing to lose. So, he’s going to put on the line.’ He did what he had to do to retain his title.”
Bentley stated, “I thought I was in the fight. In the fifth round, my coach told me we weren’t in front and to pick up the pace, so I picked up the pace.”
This was the first title defense for Alimkhanuly, who was elevated from interim champion after Demetrius Andrade elected to move up in weight rather than fight him.
Bentley did much better than I thought he would. Finally got to see Alim actually tested. MAYBE Munguia takes the fight now.
Alim was exposed a bit tonight. He doesn’t seem to have the greatest variety of punches, and can be hit. Great effort from Bently. Fun fight for sure. This performance should help Alim landed some of the fights that have eluded him so far…
I agree USF. He looks a bit mechanical and predictable.
First time watching Janibek fight live and me personally I’m not impressed. I think he loses to Charlo, GGG, Minguia and Andrade.
From what i seen, Janibek goes down in 2! against the other champs. WTF did Andrade duck this cat?
Bentley will prove to be much better fighter than any of you are giving him credit for! He was hit with some hellacious flush shots and was only hurt in the final round, and even then, he weathered the storm. Jenibek will also prove to be the best middleweight out there over the next 2 years.