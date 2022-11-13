Unbeaten WBO middleweight champion Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly (13-0, 8 KOs) scored a hard fought twelve round unanimous decision over Denzel Bentley (17-2-1, 14 KOs) on Saturday night inside the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Bentley gave 20:1 favorite Alimkhanuly all he could handle the entire fight. Alimkhanuly finally rocked Bentley in the final round. Scores were 116-112, 116-112, 118-110.

“It’s boxing,” said Alimkhanuly afterward. “Anything can happen in the ring. He came prepared. I respect my opponent because he was prepared. He was 100 percent, but I am a champion and I fought all 12 rounds as a champion…I am ready for any champion, for unifications. I am ready. Let’s fight.”

Janibek’s trainer Buddy McGirt added, “Listen, he’s world champion, and I still say he’s the best middleweight. I’m taking nothing away from {Bentley} because he came and I told Janibek before the fight, ‘He has everything to gain and nothing to lose. So, he’s going to put on the line.’ He did what he had to do to retain his title.”

Bentley stated, “I thought I was in the fight. In the fifth round, my coach told me we weren’t in front and to pick up the pace, so I picked up the pace.”

This was the first title defense for Alimkhanuly, who was elevated from interim champion after Demetrius Andrade elected to move up in weight rather than fight him.