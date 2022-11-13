November 13, 2022
Boxing Results

Culcay, Scull victorious in Berlin

IBF #2 super welterweight and former world champion “Golden Jack” Culcay (32-4, 13 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Damiano Falcinelli (15-2, 7 KOs) on Saturday night at the AGON Sportpark in Berlin, Germany. Scores were 79-76, 77-75, 78-74.

Th Falcinelli Culcay 20221112 9251 L
Photo: Torsten Helmke

Unbeaten IBF #1 super middleweight William Scull (20-0, 10 KOs), a late addition to the card, dominated Abel Adriel (26-26-3, 5 KOs) over eight rounds in a stay-busy fight. Scull, coming off a win over Evgeny Shvedenko in an IBF eliminator in July, won 80-72 3x.

Th Adriel Scull 20221112 1238
Photo: Torsten Helmke

Also, unbeaten heavyweight Granit Shala (13-0, 3 KOs) outpointed Luis Jose Marin Garcia (9-4, 6 KOs) over ten rounds, winning 100-90, 98-92, 99-91.

Other Results:
Thomas Piccirillo W8 Nourredine El Goumi (middleweight)
Nathanael Lukoki W8 Jakub Laskowski (welterweight)
Tommy Punch TKO2 Attila Koros (cruiserweight)
Farlin Condori W6 Luca Genovese (super bantamweight)

Alimkhanuly struggles, but retains WBO title

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>