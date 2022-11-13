IBF #2 super welterweight and former world champion “Golden Jack” Culcay (32-4, 13 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Damiano Falcinelli (15-2, 7 KOs) on Saturday night at the AGON Sportpark in Berlin, Germany. Scores were 79-76, 77-75, 78-74.

Unbeaten IBF #1 super middleweight William Scull (20-0, 10 KOs), a late addition to the card, dominated Abel Adriel (26-26-3, 5 KOs) over eight rounds in a stay-busy fight. Scull, coming off a win over Evgeny Shvedenko in an IBF eliminator in July, won 80-72 3x.

Also, unbeaten heavyweight Granit Shala (13-0, 3 KOs) outpointed Luis Jose Marin Garcia (9-4, 6 KOs) over ten rounds, winning 100-90, 98-92, 99-91.

Other Results:

Thomas Piccirillo W8 Nourredine El Goumi (middleweight)

Nathanael Lukoki W8 Jakub Laskowski (welterweight)

Tommy Punch TKO2 Attila Koros (cruiserweight)

Farlin Condori W6 Luca Genovese (super bantamweight)