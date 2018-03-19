March 19, 2018

Ali-Smith clash is official

WBO junior middleweight world champion Sadam “World Kid” Ali (26-1, 14 KOs) will defend title against former world champion and #1 contender Liam “Beefy” Smith (26-1-1, 14 KOs) in a 12-round main event at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, N.Y. The event will take place Saturday, May 12 and will be televised live on HBO.

Sadam Ali: “It felt great to accomplish my dream of becoming world champion. I’m excited to defend my title and to demonstrate that it is not up for grabs. Liam Smith is a great fighter and I’m sure he’ll be ready, but so will I.”

Liam Smith: “I’m confident going into this fight. I know I’m naturally the bigger man, and that will come into play, especially in the type of fight that I think it will be.”

