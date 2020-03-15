Unbeaten junior welterweight prospect Omar “Pollo” Aguilar (17-0, 16 KOs) quickly defended his World Boxing Council Youth super lightweight title against late sub David Alegria (10-4, 6 KOs) on Saturday night at the Auditorio Municipal in Tijuana, Mexico. The first solid punch landed by Aguilar, a left hook, put Alegria down in round one. Alegria beat the count but did not appear in condition to go on and the referee waved the bout off at 34 seconds.

In the 10 round co-feature, featherweight prospect Alan David Picasso (13-1, 5 KOs) defeated a very game Jesus Quijada (16-6-2, 11 KOs) by unanimous decision to win the WBC Youth title. The 19-year-old Picasso fought an intelligent fight mixing it up along the way. The official judges scorecards were 99-89 and 99-90 twice.

The event was promoted by Promociones Zanfer/Fernando Beltran.