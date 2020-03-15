March 14, 2020
LIVE Boxing from Tampa, Florida

Former world title challenger “Silky” Wilky Campfort (26-3, 13 KOs) scored a one-sided six round unanimous decision over Pal Olah (9-30-3, 7 KOs) in a middleweight fight on Saturday night at the Bryan Glazer Family JCC Auditorium in Tampa, Florida. Campfort broke down Olah to the body en route to a 60-54 shutout across the board.

Unbeaten lightweight Julio “Macho” Solis (2-0, 2 KOs) scored a second round KO over Earnest Walls (0-6). Walls down twice in round two. Time was 1:29.

Super flyweight Jose “Jaws” Ocasio (5-1, 4 KOs) blew out Austin Lajiness (0-8) in the first round. Time was 1:41. Two knockdowns. Lajiness has been kayoed in all eight of his fights.

Super bantamweight Brian Cannady (10-0, 6 KOs) obliterated Jorge Alberto Careaga (4-4, 0 KOs) in 31 seconds. Cannady bum-rushed Careaga and put him down twice.

Cancellation of all cards in Japan extends to April 30

