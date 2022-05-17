Rising featherweight prospect Luis “The Twist” Núñez (16-0, 12 KOs) will battle fellow unbeaten Jonathan Fierro (13-0, 12 KOs) in the 10-round telecast opener live on Showtime Saturday from Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The telecast is headlined by unbeaten two-time world champion and Arizona-native David “El Bandera Roja” Benavídez returning to fight in his home state for the second-straight bout as he takes on former world champion David Lemieux for the vacant WBC interim super middleweight title. The card also features super welterweight Yoelvis Gómez against Jorge Cota in the 10-round co-feature.

The non-televised undercard will see former world champion “Vicious” Victor Ortiz (32-7-3, 25 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight attraction against Todd Manuel (20-19-1, 6 KOs) and unbeaten super lightweight Richardson Hitchins (13-0, 5 KOs) in a 10-rounder against Mexico’s Angel Rodriguez (12-10-3, 5 KOs).