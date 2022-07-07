Super featherweight George “El YuYu” Acosta (12-1, 1 KO), of Whittier, California, will face Isaac “Canelito” Avelar (16-4, 10 KOs) of Aguascalientes, Mexico, on July 22 in an 8-round main event at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA. Acosta, who was set to fight on the past Thompson Boxing card last June, saw unforeseen circumstances have his fight canceled at the last minute. That turned into a blessing in disguise as Acosta will now headline this event and doing so at a new 130 lbs. weight class, where he feels more comfortable at.

In the 8-round middleweight co-feature, Richard “Cool Breeze” Brewart Jr. (12-0, 4 KO), of Rancho Cucamonga, California, will face Ramon “Niño de Oro” Ayala (25-6, 13 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico.

This event will stream live for free on the Thompson Boxing Promotions Facebook and YouTube pages.