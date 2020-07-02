Today is the 99th anniversary of the Jack Dempsey versus Georges Carpentier bout. On July 2, 1921, the first official world championship endorsed by a global organization took place and the World Boxing Association -known as the National Boxing Association (NBA) at that time- sanctioned the title. Previously champions were recognized by public acclamation.

Over the years this model has been adopted by other boxing organizations to make boxing what it is today. The bout took place in New Jersey, and Dempsey won the WBA heavyweight title.

At the time of the fight, Dempsey was 26 years old. He is also a WBA icon who represents the values and work that have been undertaken over the years to develop the sport. He started it all and leads a list of great fighters who have worn the black and gold belt over the years.

This is a special day, not only for the WBA, but for boxing, because it commemorates a historical achievement for both the organization and boxing in general.