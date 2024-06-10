By Boxing Bob Newman

Photos: Bob Newman

The 2024 International Boxing Hall of Fame induction ceremonies took place for the second consecutive year in the showroom of the Turning Stone Casino and Resort today.

Hall of Fame ring announcer Jimmy Lennon Jr. had the honor of introducing all the inductees.

Posthumous inductee in the Old Timer category, Luis Angel Firpo was first represented by his great niece Lourdes Firpo via video. This is the 101st anniversary of the Fight of the Century between Firpo and heavyweight champion Jack Dempsey. Luis Martin, deputy counsel of Argentina’s Sports Authority accepted on Firpo’s behalf.

Also honored was posthumous inductee in the trailblazer category was Theresa Libby, aka “Princess Red Star.”

Posthumous inductee in the observer category was broadcaster Nick Charles. His wife Cory Charles lovingly spoke of and accepted the honor on Nick’s behalf.

Diego “Chico” Corrales was posthumously inducted in the modern category. Accepting and speaking on his behalf were his brother Esteban, and children Diego Jr. and daughter Daylia.

The first living inductee was Olympic trainer Kenny Adams. Adams was unable to attend but will receive his ring and plaque from the hall.

Journalist Wally Matthews was next up on the list of inductees under the observer category. Matthews expounded on how undeserving he feels he is of this honor, but did praise both his many mentors and the fighters, who he feels are the true deservers of being in the hall. image

Next came manager Jackie Kallen who told of her meeting with Kronk trainer Emanuel Steward, who hired her as the Kronk publicist, which she skillfully did for the next ten years before turning to managing fighters, including Hall of Famer James Toney.

Publicist Fred Sternburg, who was a product of nearby Syracuse University’s school of journalism, elaborated on his foray into the world of boxing and publicizing the sport.

Former two-time WBC super flyweight champion, “La Geurrera” Ana Maria Torres, was up next. She expressed how she looked up many of her fellow inductees, which told her that she did a great job because she is now in the hall with them.

Former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Michael Moorer thanked his mother for allowing him to go with his grandfather who helped mold him into a fighter and a man. Moorer also urged attention to the physical and mental plight of fighters both during and after their careers are over.

Jane Couch elaborated on her struggle to become the first licensed female boxer in England after having to travel the world to fight legally.

Ivan Calderon thanked his contemporaries and especially the female fighters, “I gotta say, they have more balls than us!”

Ricky Hatton reflected on his coming of age fight against Kostya Tszyu. He praised Tszyu as a “Murderous right handed puncher.” Hatton admitted that he himself was ready to quit in the stool after the 11th, but it was in fact Tszyu who quit on his stool, ceding the IBF title to Hatton.

With that, the 2024 IBHOF inductions came to an end. Boxing fans can take the next 12 months to both reflect on this year’s inductions and speculate on the class of 2025.