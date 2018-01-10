2018 boxing kicks off in Chicago Saturday

By Johnny B’

There are two big fights for this coming Saturday (January 13th) at the Event Center in Northlake, Illinois, plus former world champion Roy Jones Junior has committed to be in attendance as a special guest.

First, highly regarded 2016 Olympian middleweight Dmytro Yuriyovych Mytrofanov (1-0) will be in a scheduled eight round co-main event bout with experienced professional Maurice Willis 17-4-2. Then popular Chicagoland super featherweight Giovanni Mioletti (9-0) is featured in an eight round bout versus TBA. There will also be a handful of very interesting and competitive bouts on Saturday evening’s undercard. The event is promoted by Andrew Sobko/Natex Boxing.