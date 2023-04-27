1.2 million buys for Tank-Kingry Looks like last weekend’s Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia PPV clash was a big winner. The event reportedly drew 1.2 million PPV buys plus delivered a live gate of $22.8 million – the fifth highest in Nevada history. Davis stopped Garcia in the seventh round. Ramirez-Shimizu added to Fulton-Inoue card Weights from Fort Worth, Texas Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

