Looks like last weekend’s Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia PPV clash was a big winner. The event reportedly drew 1.2 million PPV buys plus delivered a live gate of $22.8 million – the fifth highest in Nevada history. Davis stopped Garcia in the seventh round.
Actually went to Winghouse to watch this, but they were at capacity and turning people away. Tried Hooters up the street, but they weren’t televising the fight, and there were probably no more than 10 people in that place. Called another Winghouse, also at capacity, so we went back to the first one and ended up watching it from outside through the open bar area with about 40-50 other people who couldn’t get in. Big windows all around the building with people crowding around each window to watch. $10 cover for everyone who managed to get in, free for everyone standing outside. Hadn’t really gone out to watch a fight like that in awhile. It was nice to see the amount of interest this fight drew…
I read on another web site that there was a technical problem with the live feed leaving many unhappy customers……
Folks sometimes like to say boxing is dead. Fans know that it’s alive and well if other boxers are willing to do what Tank and Ryan did. That’s the issue.