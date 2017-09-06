Zimnoch-Abell open training in Warsaw

By Przemek Garczarczyk

Minnesotan Joey Abell (33-9, 31 KO), on two KO fight streak (with an impressive knockout at Premier Boxing Champions televised event vs. Nofire) vs. once-beaten Krzysztof Zimnoch (22-1, 15 KO) were very casual in their open training routine but they both know what’s at stake on September 9. Winning in the main event of MGebski Boxing Night, at the soccer stadium in Radom, Poland, gives them better fights, better purses and a chance for being in the championship mix.

“I still hope that I will have a chance to fight for the championship someday,” said Zimnoch, who trains in England and during amateur world championships in Chicago beat current WBC champ Deontay Wilder.

“When I train properly, have time to prepare, my skills and power are on full display. I will prove that on Saturday,” said Abell.

Zimnoch trainer Richard Williams agrees. “Abell is by far the toughest opponent Krzysztof ever faced. This man can hit!”

MGebski Boxing Night is promoted by Babilon Knockout Promotions with Sferis Knockout Promotions and will be televised live in Poland by Polsat TV.