By Joe Koizumi

Fast-moving Ryuya Yamanaka (15-2, 4 KOs), 105, captured the WBO mini-flyweight belt as he made best use of swift footwork, averted retaliations of defending champ Tatsuya Fukuhara (19-5-6, 7 KOs), 104.75, scored well with sharp lefts and rights and earned a unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113 twice) over twelve fast rounds on Sunday in Ashikita ward, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan.

(More to come)