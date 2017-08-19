August 19, 2017

Weights from Pleasanton, CA

By Lucas Ketelle

Luis Garcia 138.4 vs. Eddie Diaz 136
(Square Warriors junior welterweight title)
Jose Iniquez 131.8 vs. Jesus Sandoval 132.4
(Square Warriors lightweight title)
Mike Russell 199.6 vs. Jose Hurtado 198.4
(Square Warriors cruiserweight title)

Raquel Miller 157.2 vs. Kita Watkins 153
Jasper McCargo 173.8 vs. Zachary Bunce 167
Ali Ahmed 132.6 vs. Pedro Madriz 130
Mauricio Zavaleta 164 vs. Luis Alfredo Lugo 160
Luis Casillas 150.8 vs. Jared Ejigu 150.4
Ignacio Zambrano 199.6 vs. Fernando Caro 199.6

Venue: Alameda County Fairgrounds, Pleasanton, CA
Promoter: Squarevision Entertainment
TV: LATV
First Bell: 4PM

