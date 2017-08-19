Weights from Pleasanton, CA

By Lucas Ketelle

Luis Garcia 138.4 vs. Eddie Diaz 136

(Square Warriors junior welterweight title)

Jose Iniquez 131.8 vs. Jesus Sandoval 132.4

(Square Warriors lightweight title)

Mike Russell 199.6 vs. Jose Hurtado 198.4

(Square Warriors cruiserweight title)

Raquel Miller 157.2 vs. Kita Watkins 153

Jasper McCargo 173.8 vs. Zachary Bunce 167

Ali Ahmed 132.6 vs. Pedro Madriz 130

Mauricio Zavaleta 164 vs. Luis Alfredo Lugo 160

Luis Casillas 150.8 vs. Jared Ejigu 150.4

Ignacio Zambrano 199.6 vs. Fernando Caro 199.6

Venue: Alameda County Fairgrounds, Pleasanton, CA

Promoter: Squarevision Entertainment

TV: LATV

First Bell: 4PM