By Gary “Digital” Williams

Here is the scale watch for the Golden Boy Promotions card that will take place on Thursday, November 30th at the MGM National Harbor Casino in Oxon Hill, MD:

Lamont Roach, Jr. 130.6 vs. Rey Perez 131.2

Jose Lopez 129.4 vs. Avery Sparrow 128.6

Luther Smith 199.4 vs. Lamont Capers 196.2

Manuel Avila 126.7 vs. Diuhl Olguin 125.8

George Rincon 139.4 vs. Jihad Wise 140

Alberto Delgado 166.2 vs. Thomas Williams (will weigh in later tonight)