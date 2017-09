WBA Fedbol super featherweight champion Daniel ‘Macarrón’ Miranda (13-2, 9 Kos) of Panama will defend tonight vs unbeaten #10 WBA world ranked Leonardo ‘Mayweather’ Padilla (15-0, 12 KO) of Venezuela. The bout will take place at the Centro de Eventos El Tesoro in Medellin, Colombia in an event being billed as “Neutral Turf.” Both fighters weighed in at 129 pounds. WBA president Gilberto Mendoza Jr. is said to be planning to attend.