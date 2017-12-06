December 6, 2017

WBSS: Usyk-Briedis clash in Latvia Jan 27

The Ali Trophy semi-final bout in the cruiserweight edition of the World Boxing Super Series between WBO World Champion Aleksandr Usyk (13-0, 11 KOs) and WBC World Champion Mairis Briedis (23-0, 18 KOs) hits the Arena Riga, Latvia on January 27, 2018.

Aleksandr Usyk: “I do not care where I fight. In Riga, there will be 10.000 fans and that’s great. The fans should expect a beautiful and interesting battle between two world champions.”

Mairis Briedis: “I had a gut feeling that the World Boxing Super Series might return to Riga because of the incredible crowd at the Arena Riga in the quarter-final bout against Mike Perez…now it’s all about preparing for Usyk and put up a great show when January comes.”

