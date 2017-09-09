WBSS kicks off today with Usyk-Huck

WBO cruiserweight champion Aleksandr Usyk and former champion Marko Huck are ready for Saturday’s premiere of the World Boxing Super Series at the Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin.



“I feel very good,” said Usyk. “I’m ready to impress the fans in Berlin and the people watching around the world,”

“I can’t wait for the fight,” said Huck. “The training is over, the talk is over, now it is time to let our hands do the talking. I have a good feeling about this fight. Usyk will be in the biggest battle of his career and he should prepare for a war. A war he is going to lose.”

No U.S. TV or American fighters in the cruiser portion of the tourney, but there is an American ring announcer as Jimmy Lennon Jr. has been flown in. “It is a very exciting concept and I think it is great for boxing to see some of the best fight each other”, said Lennon Jr. “With a huge payday at the end of it, we are going to see some great fights. I can not wait to see it for myself.”