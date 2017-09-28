WBSS gets U.S. TV deal

Fans across the United States will have the opportunity to watch World Boxing Super Series action throughout the remainder of the quarter-finals as AT&T will broadcast this round of the tournament on AUDIENCE Network and other AT&T platforms, beginning with Saturday’s Mairis Briedis vs. Mike Perez WBC World Championship showdown from a sold out Riga Arena in Riga, Latvia.

“Given the level of the fights and the productions and events so far we are delighted to bring the Ali Trophy to the US fans on one of the largest possible platforms. We expect the action to get even hotter beginning with this weekend,” said Kalle Sauerland, Chief Boxing Officer for Comosa, AG.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring World Boxing Super Series quarter-final action to sports fans in the U.S.,” said Richard Schaefer, Chairman and CEO of Ringstar Sports. “AUDIENCE Network, AUDIENCE Network On Demand and DIRECTV NOW are great platforms for this exciting round of cruiserweight and super middleweight matchups as the fighters begin their quest for the Muhammad Ali Trophy.”

“The programming leading up to each quarter-final fight will give fans great insight into the combatants and what has gotten them to this point in their career,” said Schaefer. “You won’t want to miss any of the coverage leading up to these high-stakes showdowns.” AUDIENCE Network On Demand and DIRECTV NOW will make shoulder programming available during the fight week and continue all the way through fight night and conclude with a post-fight documentary.

Pre-fight coverage on AUDIENCE Network On Demand and DIRECTV NOW will begin with coverage of the Mairis Briedis vs. Mike Perez WBSS cruiserweight quarter-final and continue through the quarter-final matchups concluding with the Juergen Braehmer vs. Rob Brant super middleweight showdown.

AUDIENCE Network is available to DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW, U-verse, and AT&T UNLIMITED PLUS customers. It can be found on DIRECTV Channel 239, U-verse Channel 1114, and on DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW, and U-verse apps.